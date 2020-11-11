How does a carmaker gauge if their upcoming model will be a big hit? While that may be a difficult question to answer for certain marques, but Ford seems to already have a winner on its hands. After caving in and finally giving fans what they have been clamoring for, the Blue Oval is making the right decision. The hype surrounding the new SUV is clearly at an insane level right now and Hennessey Performance is crafting the Bronco VelociRaptor V8.

Some of you already know what happens to stock vehicles that undergo the services provided by the American tuning group. Recent ones that were on our pages include the 2021 Dodge Durango and the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Although those are equally impressive in their own way, the appeal of this Bronco VelociRaptor V8 is special. After years of settling for restomods, gearheads are ready for something brand new.

Hennessey Performance is not the only shop teasing bespoke takes of the Bronco or the Raptor variant to be specific. Nevertheless, its past exploits should give us an idea of what we can look forward to. The Bronco VelociRaptor V8 will output up to 750 horsepower from its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 power plant. The tuner projects a remarkable 4.5 seconds 0-60 mph run, which it will likely deliver.

Some of the tweaks on the list include a stainless-steel exhaust assembly, an exclusive hood with scoop, a robust suspension upgrade, and massive wheels witch chunky all-terrain tires. Completing the look are racing stripes and graphics along with Hennessey Performance branding in key sections of the vehicle. Finally, only 24 examples of the Bronco VelociRaptor V8 will see production in 2- or 4-door options.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance