Halloween is just a little over a week away, but people are already feeling festive. For some of us “Spooktober” is already in full swing and shopping for ghoulish goodies is on our agenda. Your shopping list should include sweets for trick or treats, cool costumes, and special spirits. The first two should be easy, but may we suggest the Harridan Paranormal Reserve.

This limited-edition release is a must-have for horror fans. Those who love anything related to the supernatural might find out that these bottles hold more than just booze. You have to praise Harridan for the clever marketing gimmick here.

What makes the Paranormal Reserve unique is what follows once the vodka has been bottled. Many believe that spooky season also allows malevolent entities to easily cross over into our world. The folks from Harridan surely have nerves of steel to do what most wouldn’t even agree to for a million bucks.

A total of 60 bottles of their finest vodka get to spend seven days inside the most haunted houses in America. Perhaps the ghosts living within these locations will imbue the liquor with mystical properties. Furthermore, the team made sure to choose the areas with the most active encounters.

36 of these stayed in the Conjuring House, 12 went to the Villisca Axe Murder House, and another 12 in the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. Harridan even ships the vodka with awesome extras.

Each hand-numbered bottle features hand-made leather neck tags that tell you where it was aged. It arrives in an engraved wooden box that also contains documentation and a background story about the house it stayed in. Finally, cloth gloves let you handle Paranormal Reserve with the reverence it deserves.

Images courteys of Harridan