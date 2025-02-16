Winter is the season when there is an upsurge in the consumption of stronger booze such as spirits. While most people picture nights beside a crackling fireplace with a warm drink in hand, others prefer a bolder kind of beverage. You can’t go wrong with a glass of whiskey, which you can sip slowly and enjoy. How about the new Chattanooga Whiskey BATCH 042?

This latest release is part of its long-running Experimental Single Batch Series. Exclusive drops like these are rare opportunities for enthusiasts to sample expressions that might never get another production run. In short, these are bottling runs collectors should make space for in their cabinets. As always, keep one and drink the rest!

The official description reads: “A limited collection of whiskeys and spirits born from our 100-gallon Experimental Distillery in Downtown Chattanooga. Each batch utilizes a multitude of grains, barrels, techniques, and unique ingredients to express uncompromised creativity and innovation within our craft.” For the BATCH 042, we have a straight rye malt.

Its mash bill comprises 2 types of pale malted rye, caramel malted rye, smoke malted rye, and yellow corn. After the pot distillation process, the whiskey is first aged a little over four years in toasted and charred oak barrels. Overall, they were able to fill four casks in total.

What follows is a three-month finishing in German-style Amaro liqueur cooperage. With an infusion of 14 botanicals and dark candi syrup as the sweetening agent, it imparts tasting notes of aged fruit cake, tobacco leaf, star anise, and pumpernickel rye bread. BATCH 042 is bottled at 110 proof or 55% ABV.

