For our readers planning a slew of parties before the New Year, what drinks are serving? You can’t go wrong with whiskey, beer, vodka, gin, brandy, wine, and other traditional spirits, but we recommend a trio of exceptional tequilas from Maestro Dobel. Grab the second batch of the 50 Anniversary Series.

The distillery reportedly launched the venture in 2022 to mark founder Juan Domingo Beckmann’s birthday. It dropped the first half of the 2024 collection around April. These are Extra Añejo tequilas marked with 1968, 1969, and 1970.

Furthermore, the agave-based expressions were finished in Armagnac, Sauternes, and Amarone barrels, respectively. Press details point out that the tequila was aged for a minimum of seven years before the transfer.

As for Maestro Dobel’s latest additions to the 50 Anniversary Series, we’re looking at the 1971, 1972, and 1973. We encourage people to sample the booze they buy no matter how rare and expensive they are. However, some consider these as investments to resell at future auctions.

After harvesting seven-year-old agave and following the traditional tequila-making process, the next step is curating the spirits. First, we have the 1971, which was aged in French oak and Eastern European oak casks.

These were finished in Shochu barrels — a mild Japanese spirit to impart notes of toasted nuts, honey, and vanilla. Before finishing in Bushmills single malt Irish whiskey casks, Maestro Dobel was aging the 1972 in charred American oak and toasted American oak barrels.

Its profile includes raisins, dark chocolate, and fruit. Last but certainly not least in the 50 Anniversary Series is the 1973. The time it spent in toasted American oak barrels and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks delivers notes of ginger, spice, and dried fruit.

