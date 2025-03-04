One aspect a distillery carefully curates is the strength of the spirits before bottling. Depending on the target alcohol by volume (ABV), people behind the process make subtle tweaks to the recipe. Overall, everything boils down to the personal preference of the drinker. Occasionally, expressions like the Cask Strength #4 by A. Smith Bowman will test your mettle.

For American whiskey in general, most enthusiasts don’t mind if it packs a wallop. Perhaps their motto in life is “the stronger the better,” which can be dangerous when booze is involved. However, it’s generally safe to indulge in robust concoctions like the Virginia straight bourbon whiskey in question here.

As the label hints at, Cask Strength #4 is the fourth formidable foray of the Sazerac Company’s subsidiary at 139.7 proof. It’s roughly at 69.85% ABV! There are higher numbers out there, but we’re unsure if the quality is at the same level as this.

Meanwhile, for those wondering, another brand operating under the same banner is Buffalo Trace. Although the latter boasts a level of renown leagues beyond that of A. Smith Bowman, we believe it’s better to sample the best of what each has to offer and just enjoy.

Given the rarity of the liquid, it’s nigh impossible to secure a bottle. In fact, luck has everything to do with it. Anticipating a huge demand for the Cask Strength #4, they’re holding an online lottery for it. As of our writing, however, it looks like all are already spoken for.

Therefore, we only have A. Smith Bowman’s official tasting notes to consider. The Cask Strength #4 brings about fragrances of plums, apple, and rich leather. A sip evokes a palate of rich stone fruit, cinnamon, chocolate, and raspberries. Finally, it leaves a “crisp note of apple.”

Images courtesy of A. Smith Bowman