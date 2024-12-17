As the demand for premium American whiskey continues, drinkers are now on the lookout for limited launches. As it should be, these rare releases deserve to be sampled and enjoyed by those who bought them. If you manage to snag a coupe, one can be on display, while the other pours freely this festive season. Therefore, it’s time for the latest entry in the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series.

Heaven Hill Distillery is reportedly distributing the Fall 2024 Edition of the Kentucky straight bourbon right now. With renowned labels such as Henry Mckenna, Rittenhouse, Parker’s Heritage, Larceny, and Bernheim, to name a few, your options can be overwhelming. Nevertheless, the spirit in question here conforms to a reliable schedule.

The first in the annual duo of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series typically drops around spring. Thus, the anticipation surrounding the sequel should be already at an all-time high. We’re looking at an 11-year-old age statement bottled in an elaborate decanter and adorned with a black label. The familiar script in red is set against a white backdrop.

True to its distinction, the Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey is “the product of a single distillery from a single distilling season.” To those who are yet to receive their Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Fall 2024 Edition, the official press release shares the tasting notes.

The alcoholic drink flaunts a hue of bright copper and exudes aromas of cinnamon, leather, nutmeg, and vanilla. Take a sip to unveil the essences of ginger, old leather, toasted oak, and crème brûlée. Lastly, the “finish is warm and dry with hints of pepper and char.” The Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Fall 2024 Edition retails for around $154.99

Images courtesy of Heaven Hill Distillery