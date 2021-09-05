The Exorcist (1973)

Linda Blair set the stage for what a young girl possessed with an evil spirit should look and act like. Her performance in this horror classic spawned generations of copycats decades later. But nothing could have prepared moviegoers when they first saw this in theatres.

It was so sacrilegious in its treatment of the crucifix and the agent of God, here portrayed by the late Max von Sydow. It was too disturbing and heartbreaking to see an innocent 12-year old go through the painful experience of possession. Adding to the horror was the notion that the movie was cursed. Several cast members either died after filming or got injured on the set.

The 360-degree head twisting, wall climbing, and other acrobatic maneuvers from the possessed may look funny now. But back then it was fresh in the eyes and deeply frightening on a deep level. It was enough to cause fainting, vomiting, and hysteria from the audience.

Thus, the Catholic Church condemned “The Exorcist” because of its vile depiction of the devil and the use of the crucifix to mutilate the girl. Critics reviled it and gave it an X-certificate (forbidden to show to anyone below 18 years old).

Likewise, it was eventually banned in the U.K. from home video release. Even the original trailer was also banned for being too disturbing for the viewers. It was only in 1999 that it officially came out on home video with an uncut version. It also aired on British TV for the first time in 2001.

Director: William Friedkin – Screenplay: William Peter Blatty – Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Max von Sydow – Run Time: 2h 2m