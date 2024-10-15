Due to the sheer number of whiskey labels, some outstanding releases sometimes fly under the radar. Unless you are an enthusiast who closely follows a distillery’s various undertakings, entry-level expressions like the Old Overholt Cask Strength 11-year-old are easy to overlook. Thankfully, a growing interest in American whiskey helps with exposure.

As one of Beam Suntory’s several subsidiaries, this straight rye whiskey is produced at Jim Beam’s facility in Clermont, Kentucky. Reports point out that this year’s installment of the Cask Strength is older than its predecessors, but is lower in ABV. Details tell us the spirit was processed and barreled in 2012.

The liquid was then stored in barrels for up to 11 years as the bottle says. Meanwhile, storage was in warehouses on campuses F, J, M, and 5 of the distillery. Despite the lower proof, the folks in charge of the maturation feel the final profile was of exceptional quality. They likewise believe the location on the lower floors was a major factor at the time.

In an interview, executive Tim Heuisler points out “the intention is to seek out the best possible barrels for super limited and special releases such as this, and it just so happened to land at a low proof and I think we were all pleasantly surprised by it. We chose to pull from multiple warehouses as they best showcase the Overholt profile.”

Old Overholt plans to ship the 11-year-old Cask Strength straight rye whiskey soon. As for the official tasting notes, there are aromas of tobacco and vanilla. What follows are tastes of charred oak, caramel, allspice, and vanilla. A bottle will retail for about $100 when it hits your liquor store and other online suppliers.

Images courtesy of Old Overholt