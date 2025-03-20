The Cool Can by delta H Innovations takes a sustainable yet efficient approach to cooling drinks that doesn’t require refrigeration. Instead, it relies on a mix of water and salt crystals to chill warm beverage in under two minutes.

Mixologist-turned-entrepreneur James Vyse achieved what million-dollar companies like Coca-Cola, Heineken, and Carlsberg couldn’t in their pursuit of creating a self-cooling can. He did so not in any lab but in his bedroom, experimenting with over 500 prototypes using recyclable aluminum.

The Cool Can feels like any 500ml unit, except for the button at the base, which activates the cooling process. At the bottom is a reservoir that contains a small amount of water and crystals of a propriety salt embedded in the can’s walls. The crystals create a sound when moved, but Vyse assures that the salt will be finer once the can goes into production.

At the press of a button, the water and salt mix to create a chemical reaction that chills the drink. A room-temperature beverage instantly cools to a refreshing six or seven degrees Celsius. There will also be visible marks on the can to show the cooling process.

The Cool Can frosts over and the snowflake icon outside turns blue once it reaches the desired temperature. After cooling, it stays chilled for up to 45 minutes. The can is also disposable just like a regular beverage can.

Vyse says his patent-pending Cool Can helps consumers and brands achieve the common directive found on beverage labels for drinks to best be served “chilled” because of its self-cooling design. He also hopes for pop-up activations of his product at festivals this summer.

Images courtesy of delta H Innovations