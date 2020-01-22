The Hard Graft Ta-Da Card Case is perfect for those who like to make a show when making payments. This unique wallet imitates the typical fanfare of calling someone’s attention to a dramatic entrance or announcement. As such, it prompts you to say ta-da! when you pull back the herringbone elastic closure to fold open and reveal the cards inside.

You don’t have to be a magician to appreciate the fantastical flare that this card wallet presents. It provides great visual impact befit for magician-style showmanship.

The Hard Graft Ta-Da Card Case also provides ease in access outside of its dapper aesthetics. It opens all the way to reveal the cash and cards inside so getting the contents out becomes convenient. It supports up to seven credit cards/business cards and a small back pocket for folded banknotes.

Perfect fit for any style, this card wallet comes in different colours but made of the same Italian vegetable tan leather that speaks of its durability. It also does not add bulk to your style, whether you are dressed down or dressed to impress in a sharp suit. Each wallet only measures 10cm x 7.5cm x 1 cm so it fits seamlessly to your coat pocket or trouser.

The Hard Graft Ta-Da Card Case is compact and lightweight enough to hold and pull open with just one hand. You can pull out cards any way you want, with the case placed sideways or tipped upward. You can add flourish and style for added showmanship factor anytime you need to make a payment.

Images courtesy of Hard Graft