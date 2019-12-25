The Dango M2 Maverick Wallet is elegant, functional, and lightweight. It has a minimalist design but boasts the capacity of up to 10 cards and high-tech security features. It offers a metal RFID-blocking card cavity that can support up to six cards depending on card thickness. Meanwhile, a sturdy and durable silicone strap keeps your cash and overflow in place.

What sets this EDC apart from other minimalist or slim wallets is its construction. It boasts both elegance and industrial edge design. The Dango M2 Maverick Wallet is the product of a combination of CNC machined 6061 aerospace aluminium with nickel plating for the frame and a hand-polished finish with full-grain leather.

The single leather pocket features stainless steel mil-Spec bolts that hold the pocket in place and features elongated thumb slot at the top section. This design makes it easy to access ID cards or to four frequently used cards. It also features a chassis equipped with four loopholes in each corner.

This turns the wallet into a carabiner of sorts where you can attach keys, Tethers for both right and left-handed users, and lanyards. Moreover, this wallet is compatible with the Dango MT04 multitool which you can also attach to the loop.

Despite its aluminium frame and steel screws, the Dango M2 Maverick Wallet is very portable. It only weighs 3 ounces. It keeps its lightweight and slim design even when packed with cards. The Dango M2 Maverick Wallet comes in three colour variants: whiskey brown, raw leather, and jet black.

Images courtesy of Dango