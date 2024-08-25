The VAAST G-Series 18L Water Tank is great for overlanding and camping adventures. It aims to revolutionize how you fill, carry, and access water storage no matter if you’re on the road or at camp with its useful features.

These include a unique roof and tray mounting system that allows fast and easy access to water. It has an innovative 2-way Auto Breather and built in Tap Outlet equipped with a Quick Connect system that provides fast and full flow at the turn of the tap. Forget hoisting a loaded tank from the faucet to your vehicle when you can simply plug in a hose (recommended food-grade hose) for easy refills.

The Tap Outlet with Quick Connect system lets you customize water access. You can run an extension hose or use the brand’s Magnetic Faucet Kit to easily set up a convenient tap access for cooking and drinking whether on the road or at camp. Moreover, with UV20 performance the VAAST G-Series 18L Water Tank is for mounting.

This way, you can avoid accidental spills inside the vehicle as you can easily mount it externally. Take the G-Series Surface Bracket, which mounts to almost any surface sans comprising on water access or security. Meanwhile, this tank’s Vertical Bracket has a Quick release mechanism for easy removable or unmounting of the tank from the vehicle.

Importantly, the VAAST G-Series 18L Water Tank is designed for adventures. It boasts a rotomolded plastic construction that has thicker and tougher walls. It can withstand up to 20,000hrs of UV exposure. For maintenance, it comes with two huge openings for easy cleaning inside.

Images courtesy of VAAST