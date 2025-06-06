To crush or not to crush? Some places advice against crushing aluminum cans before recycling because it makes processing more difficult. While others actually recommend it. Regardless, there’s a tactile and auditory appeal in crushing empty beverage cans and apparently, the folks over at YETI agree. Their latest drop is not a cooler, but a heavy-duty Can Crusher.

This limited-edition release makes you want to crush all the cans you can find, especially those left over from summer parties. There is nothing cheap or flimsy about its construction. This product looks all buffed out to handle various arm power. Although, YETI assures it only requires a little muscle to operate.

The YETI Can Crusher is a solid 2.40 kg. of metal mutilator that can effortlessly handle 12-ounce standard, 12-ounce slim, and 16-ounce tallboy cans and compress them down into the size of a hockey puck. It comes with screws for mounting, ideally to a solid surface like a wooden pole or a stud and not on flimsy areas like drywall.

It takes up minimal space when collapsed at 7.3″ W x 3.5″ D x 12.8″ H and discreetly blends with any setup. But it easily turns into a conversation starter when the smashing gets going. It’s guaranteed to last for many uses with a protective powder coating to help prevent rust and degradation.

YETI’s Can Crusher also comes with a five-year warranty. Of course, as with any other product, maintenance is also necessary and this nifty device only needs a soapy wipe down to remove dirt, liquid, and debris. It’s a great addition to a backyard, garage, or as YETI says, “basically anywhere you can crush suds you can crush cans, too.”

Images courtesy of YETI