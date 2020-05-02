The Hard Graft Stuff It Box Case is literally a space saver when it comes to carrying small items in one go. It is a card wallet, a coin purse, a key holder, and more. You can even use it to stash medicines, cash, or a small disposable phone.

This unique case provides versatility when it comes to your everyday carry. Its appearance hardly proves what it can offer. It can hold all your essentials like your cash, cards, keys, and more. If you plan to make it your dedicated card wallet, then it can store 15 credits cards or a whopping 30 for business cards.

But that’s not all it can carry. The Hard Graft Stuff It Box Case can hold coins, keys, your most-used cards, and more. You can turn it into your personal tech carry that can store charging cables, memory cards, sim cards, Airpods, and more. It can even hold writing items including pencils and erasers. Suffice to say, it gives you the freedom to maximize its storage potential.

This handmade leather craft is designed to be portable, as such, it is pocket friendly. It only measures 3.7″ x 2.5″ x 1″ and comes with a long leather cord so you can hang the case anywhere you want. A single snap closure provides quick access and secures the contents. It also feels good in the hands with an interior felted wool to protect your gear from scratches. The Hard Graft Stuff It Box Case uses vegetable-tanned premium Italian leather so it develops its own patina over time.

