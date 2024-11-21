Despite what it usually entails, most guys choose to spend their free time away from the creature comforts of home. Perhaps it is instinct or just the allure of nature, yet it strangely feels like we should occasionally indulge in outdoor recreation. Popular activities like hiking, camping, hunting, and overlanding, among others, call for physical fitness, survival skills, fortitude, and the right gear. BattlBox is a one-stop shop for all items adventure-seekers need. Interestingly, the company recently hosted a thrilling competition dubbed BattlGames.

What is BattleGames All about?

Held in the dense Savannah woods on September 13 and 14, this contest pitted people from all walks of life against one another in a five-round elimination-style survival challenge. BattlGames participants engaged in various solo and team events for a chance to win $25,000. These events included:

In the end, the last man standing was military veteran Jeremy Buffington from Ravenswood, West Virginia. His military background, coupled with proficiency in bushcraft, fishing, and hunting gave him a leg over the rest of the contestants to ultimately claim his distinction as the first-ever BattlGames champion.

In an interview, Buffington stated, “This experience has been invaluable, and I want to thank everyone who made it possible. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to compete in the first-ever BattlGames, and winning the $25,000 is not just a recognition of my efforts but new motivation to keep pushing my skills further.”

Furthermore, he intends to donate part of his winnings to Operation Jackson County Veterans Inc. It just goes to show that BattlBox’s 2024 BattlGames champ is one class act as he genuinely cares for the folks who served and are actively serving in the country’s armed forces.

Where Can I Watch The BattlGames?

Viewers can watch the inaugural BattlGames exclusively on YouTube as a special 3-part mini series. Check out the preview to learn more about it!

How Do I Join BattlGames?

The inaugural installment of the competition is already over. However, interested parties are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter here to receive notifications when applications for the 2025 BattlGames open. Don’t forget to brush up on the basics and stay physically fit. Who knows? Perhaps you are already the champion in the making!

Shopping At BattlBox

The staggering number of products and brands you can choose from makes BattlBox a wonderland for survivalists, hunters, preppers, first responders, and practically those who heed the call for adventure. With the holidays just around the corner, gift your loved ones and fellow outdoor enthusiasts a curated subscription box. Take your pick! The website offers apparel, outerwear, camping goods, tools, EDC, medical supplies, tactical equipment, books, cookware, blades, and everything else.

