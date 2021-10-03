A couple of weeks ago, we had the pleasure of sharing details about Gunther Werks’ latest project. The California-based outfit plans to build 25 bespoke examples of its 993 Speedster Remastered. To our surprise, it did not take long for REC Watches to strike another collaboration with the shop. As such, let’s check out the 901 GW collection.

Basically, the accessory on your wrist contains parts sourced from the car it honors. In the case of the 901 GW collection, there are two variants up for grabs. The first is the more limited of the duo with only 188 examples dubbed the Exoskeleton. Next is the Chelsea and it touts a production run of 232 units.

Gunther Werks is providing REC Watches with carbon fiber from the 993 Remastered Carbon Exoskeleton and Chelsea Grey respectively. Likewise, you can easily identify one from the other thanks to the chromatic accents on display. The former goes for a blue trim and the latter sticks with red.

Both tout a 44-mm 6-piece case construction that predominantly uses a 316L stainless steel construction. Some sections sport a black PVD coat with a mix of brushed, sandblasted, and polished finishes. Meanwhile, the caseband and lugs are forged carbon fiber — both new and from the roof of Gunther Werks’ restomods.

Other notable design references include the engine x-brace and vented engine cover on the caseback, bezel in the shape of the headlights, a dial based on the gauges, and a black calf leather strap with Alcantara that emulates the interior upholstery. Finally, the 901 GW collection operates on a Swiss-made SELLITA SW510 B, Elaboré grade self-winding movement.

Images courtesy of REC Watches/Gunther Werks