Summer is in and this means endless fun and adventure outdoors. No matter the action, Topo Designs’ Mesa Shorts keep you moving and comfortable while looking stylish with its breathable and stretchy fabric.

These are warm-weather essentials that perfectly combine rugged outdoor functionality with contemporary design. These shorts are an all-around adventure wear great for both outdoor adventures and urban commutes.

What makes Topo Designs’ Mesa Shorts so great is the material. Its fabric is a blend of 89% recycled nylon and 11% spandex. The nylon stretch woven fabric has a C0 DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish to repel water and stay dry.

It dries off rapidly so you can move about with ease and comfort no matter how intense and sweat-inducing the activity gets (even when you’re just chilling by the beach and gets splashed with water). What you get are shorts that are lightweight, quick-drying, and offers 4-way stretch.

Comfort and movability is key and so Topo Design’s Mesa Shorts also come with thoughtful design features. These include a a practical 6″ inseam suitable for a wide range of activities and an elasticized waist with a drawcord for a secure fit.

Meanwhile, storage options include classic front hand patch pockets and a zipped back pocket. There’s also a contrasting patched side pocket with a snap closure and it even includes a drainage.

Topo Designs’ Mesa Shorts offer a blend of lightweight, stretchable, and comfortable performance in a stylish and modern silhouette. It is available in different colorways including Honey, Black, Elmwood, and Stone Blue, so you can always have a second pair on standby.

