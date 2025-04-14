Casio’s G-SHOCK is a global household name for rugged watches. However, it’s not the only brand promising outstanding durability. Luminox is one such name that evokes exceptional reliability. The Navy SEAL 4230 — billed as a “military dive watch” by the product page — is a collaborative model with the highly regarded American special forces.

This is a classic silhouette that marks more than 30 years of partnership with its namesake. It welcomes a slew of contemporary upgrades to withstand extreme conditions. This is a timekeeping instrument ready for any type of adventure or mission. Reference number: XS.4231.SET is not entirely tonal but is as close to a blackout motif as you can get.

Also, shades like white and red provide adequate contrast against the dark surfaces. The Navy SEAL 4230 features a 45 mm x 13 mm case, a uni-directional rotating bezel, a screw-in crown, and a case back medallion stamped with an eagle/anchor emblem. Luminox crafts these components out of black ion-plated 316L stainless steel.

A water resistance rating of 20 ATM or 660 feet reminds us just how tough this bad boy really is. Beneath the sapphire crystal cover is a black textured dial, Arabic numeral hour markers in white/red, a minute track on the flange, and a date aperture at 3 o’clock.

Elsewhere, 16 Luminox Light Technology (LLT) tritium gas tubes in green and orange adorn the hands and indices. These modules will constantly glow for up to 25 years and guarantee visibility even in complete darkness. Meanwhile, a Ronda 715li Swiss quartz movement keeps it ticking for up to 96 months. Lastly, each Navy SEAL 4230 ships with a black Velcro strap and black rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Luminox