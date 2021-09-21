When a carmaker’s bespoke offerings just can’t meet your expectation, aftermarket establishments will gladly take up the challenge. If you live and breathe all things Porsche, Gunther Werks might have something special for fans. Breathing new life into a classic sports car, the 993 Speedster Remastered will be hitting the streets soon.

Production of this exclusive restomod will begin in 2022 with only 25 examples planned. Each unit is a bespoke creation with some wiggle room for personalization based on the client’s desires. Before anything else, let’s talk about the engine. Gunther Werks is closely working with Rothsport to revamp the power plant.

The 4.0-liter flat-six now flaunts a billet crank, billet barrels, and Mahle pistons. It redlines at 7,800 rpm thanks to the Motec ECU, engine management, and tuning. It is then mated to a Getrag G50 6-speed transmission with custom gear ratios. This bestows the 993 Speedster Remastered with a 435-horsepower output and 335 lb-ft of torque.

The shop adds a pair of custom headlights that use modern LED technology. The component is built out of T-6061 aluminum and carbon fiber. This allows Gunther Werks to fit bigger Bi-LED projectors alongside the active daytime running lights. Additionally, Instead of acrylic, it uses aerospace-grade glass for the housing which is notably more premium.

With the roof out of the picture, the 993 Speedster Remastered showcases a new outline just behind the seats. To compensate for its removal, the chassis receives reinforcement tweaks to bolster its torsional rigidity.

Also, Gunther Werks gives it a new carbon fiber tonneau cover to shield the classy interior from the elements. Speaking of the cockpit flaunts a lavish selection of leather and Alcantara upholstery. The level of luxury on the 993 Speedster Remastered is remarkable.

Images courtesy of Gunther Werks