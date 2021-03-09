Speaking of Haute Horlogerie, one of the indicators that a timepiece stand above the rest is a certain mechanical complication. Of course, collectors of luxury watches know that the inclusion of a tourbillon can dramatically push pricing to prohibitive levels. That’s exactly what Greubel Forsey intends to flaunt with its GMT Quadruple Tourbillon which is absolutely jaw-dropping.

It is easy to get the gist here as already hinted by the name. Yes, the two pairs of tourbillons are definitely the GMT Quadruple Tourbillon’s showstoppers. First of all, some of you might notice that this is not the first time Greubel Forsey presented this design.

Back then, the GMT Quadruple Tourbillon was available in a 46.5 mm 18k white gold case with an alligator leather strap. For its latest take, the watchmaker is switching stuff up and using titanium for its construction.

It’s also pointing out that this dynamic model is an intricate assembly of 805 individual parts. Encased in sapphire to on both ends, Greubel Forsey is making blue the standout tone this time around. You can spot it on the outer ring of the dial to contrast the white indices and hour markers.

The integrated 72-hour power reserve indicator of the GMT Quadruple Tourbillon is in the same color. A slightly different shade is likewise visible on the rotating globe wherein it represents the bodies of water against the gray landmasses of the continents.

Then we have the GMT sub-dial at the 4 o’clock section with an appropriately labeled pusher on the caseband. Finally, we have a blue silicone strap that gives it a sportier profile. Greubel Forsey is making only 11 examples of the GMT Quadruple Tourbillon.

Images courtesy of Greubel Forsey