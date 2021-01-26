Fashionable folks know that just like the outfits we wear, our timepieces should match. This is probably why a lot of people prefer the convenience of smartwatches. In just a few swipes or taps, you can quickly change the watch faces to suit the occasion. Unless you keep your collection within reach, you’re stuck with what you left the house with. This might be a fact unless you have the De Bethune DB Kind of Two Tourbillon.

This seems like a great solution to the earlier dilemma as owners can freely switch between two distinct designs at any given time. This striking model from De Bethune features a unique turning mechanism to swap between the contemporary or classic display. Here we have a double-sided grade-5 titanium case with a diameter of 42.8 mm and thickness at 9.5 mm.

The floating lugs of the DB Kind of Two Tourbillon connect to a black alligator leather strap. Its modern titanium dial is a mix of polished, shot-blasted, and silvered with relief surfaces. The hour markers are in blue as well as the indices and Arabic numerals on the outer ring. The hour and minute hands are also titanium with a coat of blue. Meanwhile, an Ultra-Light De Bethune 30” Tourbillon takes up the 6 o’clock section.

As for the classic display, it uses a three-hand complication – all of which are in blued titanium. The Roman numerals for the hours, minutes, and indices are also in blue. The central section of the dial is endowed with a guilloche pattern. The DB Kind of Two Tourbillon runs on De Bethune’s manual DB2579 calibre with a 5-day power reserve. Overall, this is a magnificent luxury watch to have in your collection.

