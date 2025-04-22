Depending on which side of the fandom you are on, mangaka Masashi Kishimoto’s smash hit franchise officially ended with Naruto: Shippuden. Meanwhile, others consider the Boruto spin-off to be enjoyable. Nevertheless, the new Naruto x Converse Chuck Taylor Pack implies otherwise. We have stylish tributes to three popular characters in the original franchise.

This trio of fresh kicks features colorways and decorative elements based on Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Gaara of the Sand. The donor silhouette for the collection is the high-top variant of the iconic sneaker. Overall, each SKU is brimming with clever aesthetic nods that wearers will want to show off.

The Naruto x Converse Chuck Taylor Pack Designs

First up from the Naruto x Converse Chuck Taylor Pack is the (Konohagakure) Hidden Leaf Village’s 7th Hokage’s pair of shoes. As expected, the canvas upper is completely orange with color-matching stitching. To give these a little more distinction, we have embroidery of the Eight Trigrams Seal on the lateral sections near the heel.

Other details include black flat laces, black heel stripes, a black tongue, and inner linings in yellow. Likewise, the midsoles have heel plates with the Hidden Leaf symbol on the left and the Converse All Star branding on the right. Next is Sasuke’s version, which flaunts a white upper, blue tongue, blue heel stripe, and light purple rope-style laces.

Furthermore, the Cursed Seal of Heaven is printed on the lateral surfaces close to the heel. It’s not immediately visible, but flame graphics in light gray also adorn the area. As for the heel plates, we have the scratched Hidden Leaf symbol on the left.

The final entry in the Naruto x Converse Chuck Taylor Pack is inspired by the (Sunagakure) Hidden Sand Village’s fifth Kazekage. Their take on the Gaara chucks involves a deep red canvas upper. Kanji symbols for love “愛” are embroidered close to the lateral sides of the heel.

Other cool cosmetic tweaks include the cracked texture on the cream midsoles. Printed graphics of the seals on Gaara’s gourd also appear there. Unlike the previous two, both heel plates read Converse All Star only. The Naruto x Converse Chuck Taylor Pack drops on May 22, 2025.

Images courtesy of Converse