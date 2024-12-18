Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a luxurious Carmel Valley, California home designed by renowned American architect Marcel Sedletzky. Houses like the 50 La Rancheria with reputable names behind them tend to command a premium price. Therefore, this listing for the Banyan House also carries a staggering cost of $2.8 million.

For the sellers to come to such a number, the Tim Allen Properties Team shares more about the distinctive dwelling. “An architectural gem just up the street from downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, Banyan House is the first home designed by Mark Mills in Carmel,” reads the description.

Moreover, we can tell it is somewhere serene and meditative. The real estate group behind its sale indicates the address as 25987 Mission Street, Carmel, CA 93921. An apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright at his Taliesin Fellowship, Mills not only designed the residence but also lived there for a few years.

The lot area is around 8,000 square feet, while the bungalow itself spans approximately 1,574 square feet. This A-frame blueprint stands fully fenced and surrounded by lush greenery. Landscaping is by Greenlee And Associates, which places nature within reach,

With large sections of the Banyan House clad in glazing, it connects the exteriors to the volumes within. Concrete and tile flooring alongside redwood walls and ceilings exudes coziness. Two fireplaces generate enough warmth for everyone inside this three-bedroom and three-bathroom abode.

According to the listing, “With gorgeous woodwork and interesting details around every corner, this architectural innovation is a work of art and ready for its next loving owners to enjoy for years to come.” Does the Banyan House appeal to you? If not, check out our future articles about other luxury residences for sale.

Images courtesy of Sherman Chu/Tim Allen Properties Team