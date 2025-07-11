BRABUS may be renowned for its love of blackout aftermarket builds, but it also occasionally experiments with other colors. A recent example that comes to mind is the 1000 ALL GRAY — a custom Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance. The latest addition to its stellar catalog of artisanal automotive works is the ROCKET GTS DEEP BLUE.

The German outfit offers a comprehensive tuning service primarily for Mercedes-Benz models. However, it also handles illustrious marques such as Porsche, Range Rover, and Rolls-Royce, to name a few. We have a feeling the team had a blast with this new project. Especially because the donor vehicle is a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance.

With an already potent machine as its base, BRABUS believes it can push the envelope even further. The ROCKET GTS DEEP BLUE is packing a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a nine-speed sports gearbox and a rear-axle-mounted synchronous motor electric drive unit with a 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Together, the hybrid system generates a mind-boggling 1,000 horsepower and 1,195 lb-ft of torque. Track tests reportedly show it zip from a standstill to 62 mph in just 2.6 seconds, while top speed should be around 197 mph. This is no longer your average Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance.

Its new exhaust system features custom catalytic converters, special particulate filters, and advanced active valve control. All four of its tailpipes receive stylish carbon fiber surrounds as well. Speaking of the composite, the eye-catching weave of its bodywork flaunts a bold azure shade.

The aggressive and aerodynamic shooting brake silhouette was developed with the help of cutting-edge CFD and CAD technologies. Finally, your ROCKET GTS DEEP BLUE rides on a set of BRABUS Monoblock P “PLATINUM EDITION” five-spoke center-lock wheels, shod in Continental SportContact 7 tires.

Images courtesy of BRABUS