As the heat index goes up it’s finally time to break out our summer gear and head out to the beach, pool, or just hang out in our backyard. Some might prefer the first two, but a grill all fired up, a cold one in hand, music, and an ergonomic chair is practically paradise in our current situation. Also maybe slip on some comfy footwear like the Classon Utility Slide from GREATS.

Unless you’re the fickle time, most guys would choose a durable pair of slides to last almost a lifetime. GREATS understands this and crafts the Classon Utility Slide to stick with you for a long time. Moreover, another great feature that makes it appealing is the eco-friendly effort behind it.

Much like some of the sustainable initiatives from global brands, GREATS goes green. Without compromising weight, the upper is made of 100% recycled ballistic nylon. Aside from single-use plastic, another big contributor to marine pollution is discarded fishing nets.

It becomes the material of choice as the manufacturer turns it into fabric. This then becomes an integral part of the Classon Utility Slide. Meanwhile the plush lycra lining aids in breathability here. Next, a Velcro closure system ensures a secure fit around your foot.

Also, a pair of side release buckles with an adjustable gives you a little more control over how snug you want it. As for the footbed, GREATS uses bio-based PU for the footbed and an EVA outsole for superior shock absorption. The Classon Utility Slide is a classy and reliable piece of gear for urban or outdoor excursions this season.

Images courtesy of GREATS