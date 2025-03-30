Ditch the ice and forget the watery messes on your outdoor adventures with the Anker EverFrost cooler. Perfect for tailgating, camping, picnics, or trips to the beach, as it keeps drinks frozen and food chilled, ensuring ready refreshments all day long. It only takes 30 minutes for drinks and food to cool down to 32°F (0°C) from a hot 77°F (25°C).

You can adjust the temperature from -4° – 68°F (-20° – 20°C) using its touchscreen interface or via its accompanying smartphone app. It runs on a detachable 299Wh rechargeable battery that keeps food cold at 39°F (4°C) for up to 42 hours.

The battery recharges in four ways. Either by 100W solar power for 3.6 hours or four hours via AC and a car socket, respectively. It also recharges completely in 5.8 hours using a 60W USB-C port. Moreover, the battery doubles as a power bank with its built-in 60W PD, USB-C, and two 12W USB-A ports.

The Anker EverFrost cooler comes in 33, 43, and 53 liter capacities, offering 42 hours, 35.8 hours, and 27 hours of cooling duration, respectively. Since it doesn’t need ice, you can pack twice the storage capacity of traditional coolers to cater to a big group or family. The 53L offers a dual zone interior for cooling and freezing.

The cooler keeps things chilled using a trio of robust materials. It packs a high-efficiency cooling compressor, a 50mm insulating layer, and an impermeable 7mm thick seal strip. This ensures long-lasting and ultra-fast quiet refrigeration at under 42dB.

Transport wheels and a trolley handle make this cooler portable. It also has attachment hooks for camping utensils and has a fold-out prep table. No matter the adventure, you stay refreshed and connected with the Anker EverFrost cooler.

Images courtesy of Anker