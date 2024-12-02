It’s gift-giving season and G-SHOCK is not about to sit idly by while the competition drops new models. The Japanese watchmaker occasionally drops limited-edition timepieces that pay tribute to some of the country’s traditional crafts. As such, the MRGB2000JS1A will appeal to the same people who bought the previous samurai-inspired references.

The watches under the MR-G series are some of the most luxurious options by the company. Hence, the design and construction of every unit with the badge is assembled with an artisanal approach. Press materials tell us Casio commissioned another katana for this exclusive release. According to G-SHOCK, it is named Juryoku-Maru: San.

Master swordsmith Kamiyama Teruhira forged this magnificent blade. It then becomes the muse for the MRGB2000JS1A. The titanium case measures 54.7 mm x 49.8 mm x 16.9 mm and weighs about 154 grams. Like the distinctive pattern of the cutting edge, the bezel develops this through a special recrystallization process of pure and Ti64 titanium.

Elsewhere, a hand-etching by Kamiyama of the Japanese character San “燦” appears on the case back. This means every MRGB2000JS1A watch is a bespoke example. Another aesthetic contribution comes from the artist Nomura Mamoru. He imparts an aogai-nuri blue shell lacquer decorative element on the titanium alloy DAT55G bracelet.

True to the brand’s reputation for durability, the MRGB2000JS1A is both shock-resistant and magnetic-resistant. Wearers also need not worry about moisture ingress given the 200-meter water-resistance rating. “This very special MR-G celebrates both the traditional craftsmanship and modern technologies of Japan — all in a singular katana-inspired timepiece,” writes G-SHOCK.

Images courtesy of G-SHOCK/Casio