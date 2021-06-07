BEST MEN’S SLIPPERS
1
We’re going to put our first foot forward with a look at these Mahabis slippers for men. They come available in five colors and a wide range of sizes to cater to little foot and big foot. Albeit, the colors are all slightly identical and mostly differ by a shade of gray.
These slippers are sleek and minimalist, inspired by the Scandinavians but made in one of the fashion capitals of the world – London. The highly-durable TPU sole will ensure that these slippers for men last a considerable long time while the lining and inside of the slipper boasts optimum comfort. This comfort comes in the form of a merino-wool lining combines with a contoured insole that matches the anatomic shape of your feet. Say yes to looking awesome and happy feet here!
Specs
- Material: TPU and wool
- Color: Multiple colors available
2
UGG is one of the most well-known brands on the market and they’ve also earned a place on the Men’s Gear catwalk today. These men’s slippers come in a color choice between espresso, salty blue, chestnut or black; all of which look awesome.
They are a slip-on design so you can effortlessly put on the slippers and take them off. However, that isn’t the only luxury of these slippers. They are made with materials that ooze quality and blend luxury and durability. Owners of these men’s slippers can rely on a premium suede upper, a leather outsole and a rubber sole to give the perfect impression while remaining tough and resilient to wear. Inside is a whole different ball game by offering a thick sheepskin lining that will keep you both comfortable and your feet warm in the colder months.
Specs
- Material: Leather and suede
- Color: Multiple colors available
3
SOREL stake a claim for the most robust and warm pair of men’s slippers on the market, which is reflected in the price. These slippers look like a product for the outdoor man who has retreated inside. The 100% cowhide leather exterior is tough and super easy to clean, while the inside of this pair boasts a fur footbed to keep you exceptionally toasty. We strongly recommend these slippers for men who live in colder locations or for men who prioritize comfort. To learn more about the SOREL Falcon Ridge Slippers, simply click the button right below – yes that one!
Specs
- Material: Cowhide leather
- Color: Multiple colors available
4
You might have a memory foam mattress by now, but do you have memory foam slippers? Well, you could do if you chose these men’s slippers from Welltree. The blend of cotton and microfiber may not be as impressive as some of the materials in the previous models but the style and sophistication of this pair of slippers may just trump the rest. They are simple, elegant and the ideal choice for businessmen and office dwellers – just try not to wear them in the office. They are made with an anti-slip and noise-reducing rubber sole and the interior houses a memory foam design for a tailored fit – and you can easily know when someone has been wearing your slippers! They even come available in four fantastic colors. Which color would you pick?
Specs
- Material: Cotton and microfiber
- Color: Multiple colors available
5
Or maybe you want a pair of slippers that won’t look too out of place if you nipped to the supermarket wearing them? If that sounds like your ideal level of convenience, then turn your attention towards the Isotoner slippers for men. You can get this model in a good range of sizes that will suit most men and they even come in two colors to pick from. The manufacturers even claim that these men’s slippers can be used for workouts due to their lightweight design and anti-slip rubber. Home gym owners gather around and contemplate these multifunctional slippers for men! Learn more about these slippers by hitting the button just below.
Specs
- Material: Knitwear
- Color: Ash or black
6
We’ve shown you a lot of men’s slippers that are perfect for staying warm during winter, but what about a pair of slippers that will help you stay cool in the summer? These RockDove slippers are just the ticket and boast a breathable cotton upper that will keep you super comfortable but prevent your feet overheating and becoming sticky and uncomfortable.
The anti-slip rubber outsole will also provide exceptional traction and durability for when you’re on your feet for long periods, including having to nip out to the mailbox at the end of the driveway. Choose from three two-toned designs and an array of sizes to cater to all tastes and needs. It even has a memory foam insole to memorize your feet!
Specs
- Material: Cotton and spandex
- Color: Multiple colors available
7
We’ve all heard of Crocs and they have their fans and their enemies, but they will be winning over more flag-wavers with these awesome slippers for men. Available in nine bold colors, these manmade slippers combine fantastic durability with style. The synthetic sole will be resilient against prolonged wearing while the textile upper and soft-to-the-touch suede combines comfort and eye-catching aesthetics. They will be ideal for around the home, inside and out. Whether you are just trailing to the fridge and back for a beer while the game is on or wandering around the garden, these are an awesome pair of slippers for any man.
Specs
- Material: Felt and suede
- Color: Multiple colors available
8
From chestnut to black tweed, all nine color options of the Deer Stag slippers are an impeccable choice. Deer Stags are certainly a company you can trust with almost a century of experience making footwear. Yet, these men’s slippers are not just about keeping you comfortable in your castle, they are made to also be an outdoor shoe. From getting milk, grabbing a cappuccino to walking the family dog, these slippers include a durable TRP outsole and a shock-absorbent design that will be perfect for terrains other than your lounge flooring. We didn’t even get a chance to tell you how cool they look and their soft lining. Well, you can still discover these features by hitting that button below.
Specs
- Material: Microsuede
- Color: Multiple colors available
9
What happens when tough and durable ruggedness clashes with supreme aesthetics? Zigzagger men’s slippers are born. If you don’t believe us then check out these slippers that combine an anti-slip rubber outsole perfect for indoor and outdoor use with a plush fleece lining for outstanding comfort.
This inside of these slippers don’t just keep your feet snug in winter; they also include a memory foam insole to respond to the anatomical dimensions of your feet. This tailored fitting can then be adapted to your preferences even more due to an incredible eight color choices. Some colors even come with a diamond pattern design that looks so sophisticated they would pair perfectly with a brandy and a cigar. We’d choose the light tan model, how about you?
Specs
- Material: Suede, fleece and rubber
- Color: Multiple colors available
10
These SLPR slippers for men have a similar design to the UGG slippers that we featured earlier. The design has no backing around the heel to let you slip them on and take them off effortlessly. The big USP of these slippers is their lining. They are packed with a sheepskin interior that will maximize comfort and keep you warm when the mercury drops.
Considering this thick and comfortable interior does not make them heavy – in fact they are exceptionally lightweight – these slippers are the perfect option for men who are on the move all day and need to rest their feet on an evening. With eight colors to choose from and a selection of different sizes, can you beat these men’s slippers?
Specs
- Material: Sheepskin, suede and rubber
- Color: Multiple colors available
11
Want the luxury of a nice pair of men’s slippers when traveling for business or pleasure? You may want to consider these Sunshine Code slippers that combine practicality with comfort and style.
They are made with a mix of cotton and polyester to balance lightweight transportability with comfort. This means they are a perfect addition to your carry-on luggage or long-haul travelers may choose to enjoy them while flying through the air. To add even more convenience to these slippers they can even be washed in the laundry machine. See the other three color that these slippers are available in by clicking the button below!
Specs
- Material: Cotton and polyester
- Color: Multiple colors available
12
Our winner of the premium choice went to these pair of slippers from Glerups. If you want a pair that are designed to last many years and incorporate only the best materials, then save your scrolling finger and check these out.
The flat design has a natural rubber sole that prevents slips and is exceptionally durable. They will be ideal for indoor and some outdoor use. Even if you really like them try not to wear them to the office. Above the sole you will find a 100% wool upper that keeps your feet nice and warm without allowing sweat to build up. The sizes on offer go up in small increments, enabling you to find these awesome men’s slippers at just the right fitting. Oh, and they come in three classy colors!
Specs
- Material: Wool and rubber
- Color: Gray, denim or charcoal
13
If you’re the type of man that likes his slippers to be thick and warm, then it is likely that the Home Top Men’s Slippers will make your shortlist! The rubber outsole with enhanced grip gives you peace of mind that these are a pair of men’s slippers that will go the distance. The rest of the slipper is wrapped in a fleece-like material that keeps you warm.
However, don’t be expecting to get sweaty and smelly feet with these slippers. The insole includes memory foam material that maximizes personal comfort, but this is joined by a water-absorbing lining to keep beat away sweat and prevent your feet from overheating. With six colors to choose from and a satisfaction guarantee included, why would you not choose these homely slippers for men?
Specs
- Material: Wool fleece and rubber
- Color: Multiple colors available
14
If you like the thought of owning some UGG slippers but the previous slip-on pair were not to your taste, then you may be in luck with another one of their popular designs. They are the machine of men’s slippers due to their solid leather exterior. Yet, they are more than appealing and comfortable thanks to the inclusion of wool blend trimmings.
The inside of the slipper is made from a dyed lamb fur that comes from Australia. The land of kangaroos may be helping to manufacturer these awesome slippers for men, but you’ll be hopping mad in either hemisphere not to consider these UGG slippers. They may only be available in black, but they are still a great looking pair of slippers that will last for years!
Specs
- Material: Leather and wool blend
- Color: Black
15
From the bedroom to the man cave to your beer fridge, and even beyond the garden gate, these Acorn slippers are another great option that got the nod of approval by the Men’s Gear researchers. They offer a classic slipper design that hugs your feet to provide support in all the right areas. The soft fleece upper is made even better by moisture-wicking technology to keep you warm but prevent sweat building up. Also preventing your feet from smelling and complaints from your better half.
The durable rubber sole is supported by a suede sidewall that is both waterproof and prevents slipping. This pair of men’s slippers is one of the most affordable on our list and exceptional value for money. They can be conveniently machine washed and come with a choice of a whopping 12 different color options. To see all twelve and other outstanding features on these slippers, tap that button below!
Specs
- Material: Fleece and rubber
- Color: Multiple colors available
16
Grab the brandy after dinner and put your feet up with these fashionable men’s slippers made by the folks over at Dearfoams. These slippers are included not just because they offer extreme comfort and cool aesthetics, but also because they are one of the best wide-fitting pairs of slippers for men currently on the market.
Black, chestnut, navy blazer or pavement are your color options and each one of them will suit the sophisticated gent who wants to relax after a hard day at the office. The microsuede upper includes a perforated tab and sits on a strong synthetic sole. Inside the slipper, your feet will be welcomed by a memory foam insole that provides tailored cushioning for your needs. Want to know more? You know what to do by now!
Specs
- Material: Microsuede and rubber
- Color: Multiple colors available
17
Amazon aren’t just a marketplace full of exceptional items for sale, they also have a go at knocking together their own gear – and sometimes they nail it. One of the products they have nailed is their men’s slippers. For a fraction of the price as some other slippers of the same caliber, you can get this pair complete with a memory foam insole.
The open back aspect of the design makes it even easier to put them on and take them off. However, this part of the design also contributes to comfort. This occurs because it improves the breathability of the slipper and prevents your feet from getting a bit sticky and sweaty. You’ll thank Amazon for it and so will your family – and maybe even the family cat. For all the reasons mentioned, these slippers are awarded our budget choice!
Specs
- Material: Synthetics and rubber
- Color: Black or gray
18
If the slip-on design that enhances breathability we just showed you were good but you’re looking for some more durability, you may actually be seeking out these men’s slippers from Isotoner. The back of the slipper is also cut out to make it ideal for effortless wearing and to stop your feet overheating.
One of the best features of these men’s slippers is inside them. We know that you’re probably getting overly familiar with memory foam technology and its benefits. Well, these slippers go beyond memory foam by pairing it with a built-in gel insole. This means you get twice the comfort and support without paying twice the price. Do we have your attention now? Check them out further by visiting a trusted seller below.
Specs
- Material: Microsuede and rubber
- Color: Black, navy or dark chocolate
19
A contender for the men’s slippers which are the best value for money comes from the workshop of KushyShoo. These guys have created an exceptionally lightweight pair of slippers in a range of cool colors. Due to the light weight of these slippers and their open back design, they are an ideal addition to any traveling guy’s hand luggage.
Other features you should know about if considering these slippers is that they have a breathable upper section to reduce the build-up of sweat, an outsole that enhances fiction and prevents slipping and they even have a memory foam insole for improved comfort. Just be careful when choosing a size as previous customers have found them to run a little smaller than usual.
Specs
- Material: N/A
- Color: Multiple colors available
20
Did someone call a doctor – or just call on the extreme comfort of Dr. Comfort and their impeccable slippers for men. These slippers are ideal for men who work on their feet and maybe even guys who suffer from swollen feet after a hard day. Why? These slippers are deeper than average to make room for swollen feet. Moreover, they include a gel insert that supports your feet as you walk and even when stationary.
The outside of these slippers is equally impressive. The rubber outsole is made to stand the test of time and make use of grips to help keep your balance and prevent slipping. There is also another feature here that is yet to be found anywhere else. Between the outsole and inner lining is a toe box to protect you from banging your toe on sharp edges. We’ve all done it but we don’t all own extraordinary slippers that combine comfort and practicality.
Specs
- Material: Fleece and rubber
- Color: Camel, chocolate or tan
21
We’re going to finish our guide looking at the best slippers for men with one of the cheapest options on the market that is good quality. Perfect for men of all ages, this design is light, breathable and great for around the home. We wouldn’t recommend going out in public with them. Not because they don’t look stylish – they’re certainly not your novelty slippers – but because they don’t provide the durability that other models do.
The inside of the slipper boasts a soft foam that will cushion your feet as you get the chores done or make your way from the kitchen cupboards back to the recliner. If you want fantastic comfort and an indoor slipper then these could have been well worth waiting for. To learn more about this design and its features, click below and we’ll shoot you over to a trusted seller. A seller that includes a satisfaction guarantee we might add!
Specs
- Material: Cotton
- Color: Multiple colors available
What To Look For When Buying Men’s Slippers?
We don’t need to tell you how to dress – only boybands need that sort of guidance. However, we do have some tips and recommendations when shopping for a pair of quality men’s slippers. Here are some things to consider before deciding on a pair:
Style – there are a number of different styles to choose from. If you choose an open-back design, then putting the slippers on and taking them off becomes much quicker and easier. This design also enhances the breathability of the slippers. However, if you are buying a pair of slippers for the winter months you may want more protection and to keep the heat in. For these purposes, you may want to look for a different closed-off style.
Outsole – are your slippers going to be for shuffling to the fridge and back to the recliner? Or will you be nipping out to get some milk in them as well? The outsole of your slippers needs to be considered against your uses for them. If you are going to hit the tarmac or even the garden, you may wish to look for a durable and thicker sole that is slip resistant and even waterproof. Another consideration if you do plan to wear your slippers outdoors is the color you choose. Those sleek light gray or white slippers may stay clean at home, but it may be a different story when outside.
Insole – most slippers for men now come with some form of comforting design. One of the most popular is memory foam technology that adds another level of comfort. You may wish to consider these models if you are on your feet for a lot of time during the day. If you need even more comfort due to a medical condition, a pair of slippers that include this as well as a gel insole which supports your feet in all the right places may be desirable. We have a couple of options towards the end of our list. Missed them? Scroll back up and have another look.
Found A Pair That Fits?
Have you managed to find a pair of men’s slippers that fits your needs? We have managed to show you a wide range of slippers that come in different styles and colors. Moreover, we have managed to provide great options for men that prioritize comfort, warmth, versatility and even shown you slippers for men who need a wider fitting. Whether it’s UGG, Crocs, SOREL or one of the other reliable brands you can find above, we’re sure you are making a smart choice by choosing one of these pairs.
We conveniently included buttons that will zap you over to the sellers of each pair of men’s slippers, so you can check them out further – and visiting these sellers lets you compare your shortlisted models in more detail, so you make a fantastic choice.
Once again, thanks for joining us on another discussion on gear that men should own. We do the research for you so you can get the best gear easier and more quickly. Find more of our awesome selections by checking out our latest buyer guides. Alternatively, go through the archives and pick out some of our older topics. This gear is still a must-have for most men and will equip you for the modern, urban and outdoor life. Anyway, time for bed!