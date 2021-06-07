BEST MEN’S SLIPPERS

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What To Look For When Buying Men’s Slippers?

We don’t need to tell you how to dress – only boybands need that sort of guidance. However, we do have some tips and recommendations when shopping for a pair of quality men’s slippers. Here are some things to consider before deciding on a pair:

Style – there are a number of different styles to choose from. If you choose an open-back design, then putting the slippers on and taking them off becomes much quicker and easier. This design also enhances the breathability of the slippers. However, if you are buying a pair of slippers for the winter months you may want more protection and to keep the heat in. For these purposes, you may want to look for a different closed-off style.

Outsole – are your slippers going to be for shuffling to the fridge and back to the recliner? Or will you be nipping out to get some milk in them as well? The outsole of your slippers needs to be considered against your uses for them. If you are going to hit the tarmac or even the garden, you may wish to look for a durable and thicker sole that is slip resistant and even waterproof. Another consideration if you do plan to wear your slippers outdoors is the color you choose. Those sleek light gray or white slippers may stay clean at home, but it may be a different story when outside.

Insole – most slippers for men now come with some form of comforting design. One of the most popular is memory foam technology that adds another level of comfort. You may wish to consider these models if you are on your feet for a lot of time during the day. If you need even more comfort due to a medical condition, a pair of slippers that include this as well as a gel insole which supports your feet in all the right places may be desirable. We have a couple of options towards the end of our list. Missed them? Scroll back up and have another look.

Found A Pair That Fits?

Have you managed to find a pair of men’s slippers that fits your needs? We have managed to show you a wide range of slippers that come in different styles and colors. Moreover, we have managed to provide great options for men that prioritize comfort, warmth, versatility and even shown you slippers for men who need a wider fitting. Whether it’s UGG, Crocs, SOREL or one of the other reliable brands you can find above, we’re sure you are making a smart choice by choosing one of these pairs.

We conveniently included buttons that will zap you over to the sellers of each pair of men’s slippers, so you can check them out further – and visiting these sellers lets you compare your shortlisted models in more detail, so you make a fantastic choice.

Once again, thanks for joining us on another discussion on gear that men should own. We do the research for you so you can get the best gear easier and more quickly. Find more of our awesome selections by checking out our latest buyer guides. Alternatively, go through the archives and pick out some of our older topics. This gear is still a must-have for most men and will equip you for the modern, urban and outdoor life. Anyway, time for bed!