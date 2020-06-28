As it stands right now, there is a big problem for folks who depend on public transportation for their daily commute. Even though there are adjustments that now allow travel, albeit, in a limited fashion, certain safety protocols are still in place. Hence, many services are operating with limited seating capacity, which will be a problem for those running on a tight schedule. That is unless you have an alternative such as the Gogoro Eeyo 1 in your arsenal.

We know that unless you actually see the product, many would not think that it is an electric bicycle. However, we must say that the overall design is quite impressive. Earlier we were praising the Cowboy 3 for how it was able to pull off a look that does not give away what it really is. On the other hand, we have to give Gogoro props for taking it even a step further.

These days, e-bikes might be more common than a few years back, but it’s the execution of the aesthetics that can make one stand out. The Gogoro Eeyo 1 fits this aspect flawlessly as nobody can ever tell that it packs an electric motor. Unless you know where to look at, the only thing that gives it away is the Smartwheel.

The assembly holds a 250-watt motor and a 123.4-Wh rechargeable battery optimized for over 500 charge cycles. It packs an array of sensors for speed, temperature, and torque with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. On Sport mode, users can expect a range of 40 miles, while the Eco settings extend that to approximately 55 miles. The Gogoro Eeyo 1 is a great choice for those who seek a lightweight zero-emission daily commuter.

Images courtesy of Gogoro