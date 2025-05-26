Since 2016, DROOG MOTO has been crafting crazy one-offs and limited-edition bikes. Over the years, they’ve consistently delivered jaw-dropping builds. The menacing machines that roll out of their shop boast artisanal quality that will easily draw attention wherever you go. For its latest project, we have a versatile beast ready for the streets and trails. This is the Grunt.

As the product page indicates, it “takes the rugged DNA of the Volcon Grunt and evolves it into a terrain-dominating machine with an unmistakable presence. Outfitted with wide, fat tires and reimagined with aggressive street fighter styling, this bike doesn’t just turn heads- it demands attention.”

A quick check tells us the donor bike is already a highly capable ride for outdoor recreationists. Nevertheless, DROOG MOTO’s signature spin on things tweaks the green mobility platform’s aesthetics. Thus, we end up with a blackout bruiser that would look at home in a post-apocalyptic landscape.

Instead of the standard headlight configuration, the front features two diagonal cutouts. These are extremely slim slices, enough to generate a soft glow. To compensate, bright LED lights are mounted to the frame just below the cowl. The body is completely devoid of any badges, but contrast comes from the matte or glossy surfaces.

The left handlebar sports a bar-end mirror, while a forged carbon fiber shell covers the motor. It also uses a Gates carbon belt drive system. DROOG MOTO is also switching out the standard knobby rubber for what looks like a pair of dual-sport alternatives. Powering the Grunt is a dual 60V 2.1 kWh battery system supplying enjoy juice for a little over 60 miles of travel.

Images courtesy of DROOG MOTO