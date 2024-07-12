What is your transportation of choice in the city? Lately, most urbanites have embraced various types of eco-friendly options as their daily driver. So far, two-wheelers like motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters are the preferred platforms given their compact physical footprint. However, that could change soon as more EVs like the Eli ZERO Plus hit the streets.

Defined as a “micro-EV” by press materials, this machine combines practical space-saving design, modest performance, and adequate utility for an average commute. The ZERO Plus is a remarkably capable two-seater capable of squeezing into the smallest of parking spaces. The Los Angeles, California-based startup claims this is the “next generation of personal vehicles.”

Its dimensions are 88.6″ x54.3″ x62.5 (LxWxH) with a 63″ wheelbase and a 150-liter trunk capacity, Supplying power to its electric drive system is a 72V, 8 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery that can fully charge from empty in a little over five hours at 110-120V. Hooked up to a 220-240V power outlet, shortens it to about 2.5+ hours.

The ZERO Plus is not meant to compete with your average EV as its top speed is pegged at only 25 mph with a maximum range of 60 miles. Its chassis is built out of aluminum with a sleek body and superior visibility courtesy of the glass doors. The latter is also enhanced by a soft-close mechanism.

Other notable features highlighted by Eli include dual-beam LED headlights, LED full running lights, power-adjustable side mirrors, and a tiltable sunroof. The ZERO Plus interior is upholstered in vegan leather and fully air-conditioned (heating/cooling).

A digital driver display is accompanied by a 10.1″ Sony touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Despite its size, Eli says the driver and passenger are provided “ample legroom.” Available paint colors for the ZERO Plus are Paper White, Pearl White, Pebble Gray, Arctic Silver, Baby Blue, and Glacier Blue.

