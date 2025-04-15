The pace of innovation these days is ridiculously fast. This means that whatever is cutting-edge now can quickly become obsolete in a heartbeat. Nonetheless, this also means tech-savvy consumers like us get to reap the benefits. Get ready to ditch more household chores as Eufy automates your lawn’s upkeep with Lawnbot E18.

The brand may not be a household name, but its parent company — Anker Innovations — is a big player in the tech scene. No longer focusing solely on charging solutions, the Chinese firm is diversifying its portfolio in the most profitable ways possible. Robotics and artificial intelligence are at play here.

Eufy already offers a solid lineup of robot vacuum cleaners, which makes the transition to lawn mowers promising. No need to put up a boundary wire as its “industry-leading” V-FSD 1.0 technology makes usage as intuitive as possible. Nobody wants to fiddle around with complex settings anyway.

A module with forward-facing stereo 3D cameras, a semantic AI camera, and LED lighting allow the Lawnbot E18 to automatically map out the coverage area. Since temperatures can fluctuate due to the weather, the auto-defogging function keeps all sensors fully operational.

Advanced obstacle avoidance helps it navigate efficiently, while the adjustable cutting height leaves your lawn immaculately presentable. Plus, the operating noise level is a moderate 56 decibels. The robot lawn mower can also tackle slopes up to 18 degrees.

“No worry about safety and security as its anti-theft system and GPS+4G transmission will offer you location tracking,” writes Eufy. No need to hire landscaping services with the Lawnbot E18 in your arsenal.

Images courtesy of Eufy