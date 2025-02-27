Do you remember when Microsoft Windows computer hardware OEMs were more experimental? Laptops came in all shapes and sizes, which was more like “throwing stuff at a wall to see what sticks” type of approach. Some were met with positive reviews while others were considered too odd back then. These days, everybody loves to see unique devices, and the Bapaco just might fit the bill.

What’s interesting about this Kickstarter project is the fact that it’s primarily a mechanical keyboard compatible with macOS, Windows, and Android. Furthermore, one of its selling points is the modular switches. From what we can tell, the manufacturer has put a lot of effort into engineering an input device with a distinct typing experience.

To keep laptops as slim as possible, the usual practice is to minimize key travel and opt for a silicone membrane. Although these are virtually silent and comfortable, they cannot compare to the durability and responsiveness of mechanical switches. Hence, the Bapaco opts for a 68-key layout with hot-swappable switches and RGB backlights.

Now that we have established its core functionality, let us learn about what it’s capable of. The Bapaco not only works as a portable keyboard but also incorporates computer hardware. It sports a 12.3″ touchscreen with a 16:6 aspect ratio and 1920 x 720 resolution. A 90-degree adjustable hinge allows users to position the display at an ideal angle.

The enclosure also houses two 3W full-range stereo speakers for your multimedia playback needs. Computing power comes from the Intel Core i5-1235U CPU with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Buyers can choose to outfit the Bapaco with up to 32 GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. It includes a variety of I/O ports for connectivity and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Images courtesy of Bapaco Tech