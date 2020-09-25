You don’t have to forego beauty when it comes to your utility tools. The Gerber Dime Multi-tool comes in a purple color that is not just attractive for the ladies but for men too.

This handyman’s device packs the brand’s convenient everyday carry tools for quick fixes. It has ten components including spring-loaded needle-nose pliers and spring-loaded scissors. There’s a wire cutter, retail package opener, medium flat and cross driver, bottle opener, file, and tweezers.

The bottle opener is easily accessible even when the tool is closed. The blade can easily cut and score through plastics. The tweezers stay snug in its place so you don’t have to worry about it accidentally skinning your hand. Of course, it’s not a utility tool without the quintessential compact knife and this model has a fine edge blade.

The Gerber Dime Purple Multi-Tool is durable and comes in stainless steel construction. It features a butterfly opening with ergonomic handles so it’s a comfort to use and easy on the hands.

It is portable and comes with a keychain ring and is quite compact. It only measures 2.3 inches when closed and 4.3 inches when opened. It is also lightweight at 2.24 ounces so it both doesn’t feel bulky and hefty in your pockets.

The Gerber Dime Purple Multi-Tool is great to have on the go when you find yourself in need of a handy tool. It works well for small fixes or it can handle small tasks and not really the heavy-duty ones. It can easily twist, cut wires, and great for whistling.

