This season usually puts people in a gift-giving mood, so we’re also eager to help you pick the perfect present. Us guys are generally easy to please, which is why EDC tools and useful gear are your best bet. For example, if the lucky dude loves many forms of outdoor recreation, a pocket knife like the Odd 21 will make his day.

Kansept has a diverse selection of outstanding blades. SKU K1077A1 is one of the more distinctive options in the lineup. Among its peers, the front flipper that caught our eye is the closest to a blackout colorway. It sports a CPM 20CV drop point blade by default, but buyers can also have it in elaborate Damascus steel.

Its pointy end measures around 3.08 inches, while the full titanium handle it an overall length of about 7.44 inches. Kansept goes for a retro-futuristic motif. We have the avant-garde silhouette of the Odd 21 cohesively enhanced by the vintage aesthetic from the blackwash finish.

For versatility, a standard flipper tab also discreetly protrudes from the rear. Expect a smooth and seamless action courtesy of the caged ceramic ball bearings. A robust frame lock mechanism instills confidence, while the lightening holes on the scales are anodized in bronze for subtle contrast.

The Odd 21 is a collaboration with American designer TuffKnives. With a “passion for fine craftsmanship and innovative design, he ensures each knife is not only practical but also instills confidence and resilience in its users, making them indispensable tools for adventurers and professionals alike.”

Images courtesy of Kansept