When it comes to protecting your travel gear, you can never go wrong with choosing any of the suitcases offered over at MVST Select. Although, for guaranteed protection, it’s best to get their carbon fiber series. Here, we’ll dive into the Carbon X 2.0 Carbon Fiber Suitcase.

This carrier offers unmatched protection regardless of the weather and can survive even the harshest of travel conditions. Thanks to its robust and hardy construction made from military-grade carbon fiber, which is known to be exceptionally durable and resistant to dents and scratches.

Yet, it’s remarkably light so you can pack more and even bring home more. Thus, the MVST Select Carbon Fiber suitcase makes the ideal partner for frequent globetrotters. Complementing the sturdy shell is the ultra-strong frame made from 6 series anodized aluminum. You get a suitcase that offers lightweight strength in a stylish design.

Notably, the Carbon X has squared corners than the Carbon S model for a more distinctive and modern aesthetic. The squared corners also allow more room for storage inside the case’s elegant interior made with Alter-Nappa leather. Meanwhile, its innovative silent tri-bearing precision wheels make the suitcase glide effortlessly in and out of the airport and even on paved and cobbled streets.

Moreover, the Carbon X 2.0 features a robust telescopic handle crafted from premium aluminum for a secure and comfortable grip that provides stability and control. Just like the wheels, security checks are also a breeze with the inclusion of a TSA-approved combination lock. This carrier comes in either carry-on or medium sizes with a 42 L capacity and 77L capacity, respectively. Each weighs 5.1kg and 7.1 kg. and available for customization

Images courtesy of MVST Select