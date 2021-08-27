As the global vaccination numbers grow, most countries have eased travel restrictions. As the summer days are drawing to a close, people are eagerly planning their trips. Despite the COVID-19 situation in some parts of Australia, the Land Down Under remains a popular destination for tourists. So, if you’re heading there, Gawthorne’s Hut is offering a high-class off-grid experience for two.

Located in Buckaroo, New South Wales, the cabin is situated in a sprawling landscape with magnificent views. It’s an ideal place to stay when guests are after a more rustic atmosphere. Since most of the popular resorts are likely already swarming with guests, Gawthorne’s Hut is promoting privacy in an intimate setting.

You and a loved one can enjoy sustainable yet luxe accommodations. This type of setup is perfect for folks who want to feel what it’s like to live in an eco-friendly residence. It may look like a larger than usual shed that stands in the middle of nowhere, but the amenities tell a different story.

The triangular structure of the Gawthorne’s Hut has large glass windows and doors to maximize natural light. Meanwhile, the electronics draw power from an array of solar panels on the roof. Then there’s a rainwater collection system and storage tank.

The exterior features sheets of galvanized steel which hides a cozy interior. Gawthorne’s Hut goes with a wood and concrete interior, which looks classy. There’s a king-size bed, a freestanding tub in the bathroom, a kitchenette, and more.

Step out at night and bask under a blanket of stars as you sit beside the fire. Wake up, grab a cup of coffee, step out, breathe in the fresh air, enjoy, repeat. Gawthorne’s Hut might be the inspiration you need to consider a modest off-grid home in the future.

Images courtesy of Airbnb