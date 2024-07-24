Architecture studio Snøhetta has designed a new model for a vacation home for Japanese hospitality group NOT A Hotel. Called Not A Hotel Rusutsu, this 1200 square meter building sits atop the famous Rusutsu ski resort. It offers stunning views of Mount Yotei from where it sits amid the breathtaking landscape of Hokkaido, Japan.

Snøhetta designed the structure with dual volumes to enhance its functionality and architectural coherence. while also harmoniously blending with the natural landscape of Rusutsu. It features a minimal form informed by its surrounding mountainous landscape and the sharp site boundaries.

Its locally sourced wood accents and stone complement the landscape and enhance aesthetic harmony and sustainability. Not A Hotel Rusutsu has linear volumes that sit perpendicularly, one above the other. Each slightly curves in the center to form a crescent-shaped roofline.

The volume below partially goes underground to house a gym and sauna. Meanwhile, atop is the living room and central courtyard. This area extends into the arrival lounge, dining and kitchen area and an outdoor bath. The bedrooms and study hover above the ground.

“Snøhetta’s design concept for the project draws inspiration from the zenith — the highest imaginary point above a specific location on the celestial sphere. This idea of reaching new heights is reflected in Snøhetta’s creation of spaces that elevate the human experience, as well as paying homage to the surrounding landscape and the majestic Mount Yotei,” the studio says.

Not A Hotel Rusutsu invites guests to unwind, relax, and rejuvenate. The group offers its use to guests through co-ownership and serves as a hotel when its co-owners do not reserve the property. Construction will move forward in phases beginning July 2024.

Images courtesy of Snøhetta