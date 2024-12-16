There’s no shortage of options for upscale living in New York. In fact, Elad Group is currently developing a standalone dwelling, which is part of The 74 on the Upper East Side. The 32-story structure will feature 41 posh condominiums, a duplex penthouse, and a detached townhouse. Moreover, all amenities of the residential tower are accessible to the latter.

“The 74 Residences dance with a contemporary and dramatic rhythm that demonstrates a modern interpretation from New York’s iconic landmarks such as the Waldorf-Astoria and Rockefeller Center. Embracing the classic tripartite massing, it unveils a clearly defined base, tower, and top, writes Pelli Clarke & Partners.

Upon completion, the building delivers a striking profile with a six-story podium as one of the entrances. As guests and residents make their way up, the volumes expand. This is possible as its upper floors are supported by a cantilevered foundation. The irregular form will eventually become a familiar landmark against the skyline.

As for the townhome, it can be yours for a cool $14.5 million. A four-floor abode of its caliber boasts interiors and exteriors by architect/sculptor Craig Copeland. Its façade is clad in white terracotta with red sandstone, unlike The 74. Meanwhile, the modest 18-foot-wide volumes combine for a total of roughly 5,100 square feet.

Another 1,900 square feet is allocated for the private outdoor areas and includes a roof terrace. Spiraling staircases and an elevator let owners conveniently traverse the entire floor plan. The team has yet to finalize the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, but four of each seem ideal. We can’t wait to see The 74 in all its glory next year.

Images courtesy of Pelli Clarke & Partners/Elad Group