Japanese architecture is truly a sight to behold. While most people who visit the country indulge in all the fun stuff a tourist would do, some of us would enjoy a tour of notable buildings and homes by local studios. A recently featured blueprint is the Hovering Cabin by Yuji Tanabe Architects. To personally view this, you need to travel way up the mountains in Chino, Nagano Prefecture.

To be specific, the structure is more than 3,000 feet above sea level. At this altitude, temperatures can dramatically drop at a moment’s notice. Therefore, insulation and other methods to maintain a cozy interior were applied. In true Japanese fashion, the design is simple and mostly uses natural materials.

Additionally, where it stands is surrounded by trees with panoramic views of the mountains, which imparts a rural vibe to the area. Yuji Tanabe Architects points out that this work functions as an office and a small local community center. You can find it in the garden of the client’s Pettanco House 2 — a project completed in 2018.

Its name comes from the illusion created by the concrete foundation. For stability, most of it is buried underground. This method makes it seem like the upper section is floating — hence, the name Hovering Cabin. The roof and the walls’ exterior cladding are sourced from Japanese larch sidings. Galvalume corrugated sheets frame the edges of the roof.

According to the studio: “The new relationship between the landscape and the building that is born from cutting the edge is important. In addition, the compact foundation directly leads to cost reduction in this area where the freezing depth is deep.” Equally important, the Hovering Cabin is completely off-grid with no plumbing or electricity.

