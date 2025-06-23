Not long ago, we shared a lavish experience that takes you to the French Riviera to sample a slice of the good life. Apart from the luxurious private accommodations for large groups, top-notch concierge service, and gastronomic delights, it also offers a marvelous view of the Mediterranean Sea. If you still can get enough of its azure waters, how about a stay at the JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa?

This is one of the latest hospitality operations under the Marriott Bonvoy banner. As the name suggests, your destination is one of Greece’s top vacation hubs and its largest island as well. Keep this in mind for a future European excursion. In the meantime, folks who are yet to book their stays should check out what the establishment offers.

Its modern spaces benefit from the thoughtful incorporation of natural elements such as groves of native trees (olive and carob) and living roofs. There’s also the use of marble and wood in various decorative installations. JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa’s coastal property spans approximately 100 acres and is close to the city of Chania.

There are 160 villas, suites, and rooms to choose from. Guests can look forward to “impeccable design and stunning sea views.” Whether it’s for an intimate occasion or a family-oriented escapade, there are plenty of options to make everything more memorable.

Drop by the Anoseas Spa and choose from a diverse selection of services and treatments. A fitness center is likewise accessible for those who need a boost of endorphins. On top of relaxation, JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa is not lacking when it comes to dining, with several bars and restaurants to choose from.

Images courtesy of JW Marriott