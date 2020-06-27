Garmin is a multinational company in the United States that specializes in a wide range of products. It produces state-of-the-art GPS navigational assistance systems for both commercial, professional, and consumer use. Over the years it has been offering reliable and innovative wearable devices the goes beyond our expectations. These are usually focused on sports, fitness, and survival among others. As such, those who love to play Golf might want to check out the MARQ Golfer smartwatch.

This gadget is a premium alternative for users who want more than just basic functions and connectivity. With a name like MARQ Golfer, this becomes a reliable digital tool that will improve your game. The software engineers go the extra mile to code in over 41,000 courses around the globe into its memory. Thus, no matter where you want to play, Garmin assures you that all the relevant information is on your wrist all the time.

Everything in the MARQ catalog is Garmin’s luxury-grade option for individuals who prefer their tech with a touch of class. Hence the 46 x 14.7 mm case flaunts a titanium construction while the bezels include a ceramic insert. Meanwhile, its 1.2-inch 240 x 240 resolution memory-in-pixel (MIP) display sits below a domed sapphire crystal for protection. These are the type of materials normally seen on high-end timepieces.

Overall, buyers who probably want something with basic functionality might want to steer clear of this $1,850 smartwatch. However, users who want the absolute best that Garmin can offer should enjoy what the MARQ Golfer brings to the table. It even boasts up to 12 days of battery life, Each unit comes with a breathable nylon band (jacquard weave) and an extra silicone rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Garmin