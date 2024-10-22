The G-SHOCK series may have catapulted Casio into the limelight, but the watchmaker also dropped units under the original brand which went on to become icons. 2024 marks the Casiotron’s 50th anniversary and fans of the original are in for an awesome treat. After the modern remake earlier this year and its follow-up variant with gold accents, the latest flaunts a striking black and gold colorway.

After years of wearing ts extremely durable timepieces, it’s somewhat odd seeing a sleek silhouette from Casio. However, we need to remind ourselves that TRN50ZE-1A is no G-SHOCK. Instead, it is a tribute to “the world’s first digital watch with an automatic calendar function.”

Since we prefer dark or tonal hues, this release automatically counts as a must-have. If you don’t agree with our aesthetic tastes, choose between references TRN50-2A or TRN50SS-2A instead. This stealthy Casiotron features a 42.7 mm × 39.1 mm × 12.3 mm stainless steel case and a stainless steel band. The latter uses a three-fold clasp closure.

Both receive black ion-plating treatments. For a hint of dazzling contrast, the bezel, branding, and single bracelet link with the 50th anniversary” engraving are in gold. It’s easy to miss but the top section of the case sports a snailed texture. Elsewhere, the satin finishes endow the Casiotron TRN50ZE-1A with a classy muted sheen.

Despite the vintage look, it is rugged enough to withstand submersion in water up to 164 feet. packs high-tech connectivity via Bluetooth. Pair the Casiotron TRN50ZE-1A with your smartphone via the CASIO WATCHES companion app to access more functions. These include auto time adjustment, reminders, phone finder, and other convenient settings.

Images courtesy of Casio