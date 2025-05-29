We might still be a long way from a totally emission-free planet, but fascinating innovations gradually draw us closer. With the devastating effects of climate change already felt across the globe, humanity needs more than just a band-aid solution. Meanwhile, a company called Aircela presents an ambitious device that supposedly harvests fuel from the air.

As far-fetched as it sounds, the team strongly believes their machine can supply “fossil-free, motor-grade fuel—ready for any engine.” As groundbreaking as it sounds, we can’t blame people who remain skeptical for now. After all, there are already several precedents wherein outrageous concepts or prototypes did not deliver on their promises.

Still, there is the possibility that Aircela is not misleading the public. Sources indicate that the startup, founded by Eric Dahlgren and Mia Dahlgren, already has several major investors on board. These include the likes of Maersk Growth, Chris Larsen, Karl Dums, and Jeff Uben, to name a few.

The slogan goes “Born From Air, Built For Engines” as the system purportedly uses renewable energy, water, and air. Furthermore, press materials suggest it is efficient enough to function as a standalone unit or as a network for industries that require a large-scale supply of fuel.

According to Aircela, as the air enters the enclosure, a proprietary “water-based solution” infused with potassium hydroxide extracts carbon dioxide. At the same time, electrolysis produces hydrogen and oxygen. With the latter out of the equation, the remaining gases undergo synthesis to create methanol. Finally, the MTG processing produces engine-ready gasoline.

Images courtesy of Aircela