DJI is firmly at the top when it comes to consumer and commercial drones. Its quadcopters are some of the best in the business, courtesy of their performance, build quality, features, and intuitive controls. A new SKU joins its professional-grade lineup with the arrival of the Matrice 400. It’s brimming with state-of-the-art capabilities, especially in the hands of expert operators.

Innovations in drone technology continue to make the platform more accessible even to the casual user. Sensors and advanced flight algorithms allow almost anyone to pilot one from take-off to landing. However, models like the Matrice 400 are designed for more than just play. As the slogan reads: “Engineered for Excellence, Designed for Versatility.”

According to the manufacturer, this unit excels in duration, with an approximate forward flight time of around 59 minutes. It can even hover up to 53 minutes. Some of the applications that can benefit from this remarkable endurance include large-scale mapping and emergency response situations. The total pa

As an “enterprise flagship drone,” the Matrice 400 also boasts a comprehensive obstacle avoidance system. DJI equips it with full-color low-light fisheye vision sensors, mmWave radar, and rotating LiDAR for precision. Even in rain, fog, and darkness, you can safely navigate in these challenging scenarios.

Meanwhile, the Real-Time Terrain Follow flight mode maintains a stable flight path relative the height between the drone and the ground. “The system detects even small obstacles like high-voltage power lines across mountainous terrain,” claims DJI. Take-off and landing on stationary and or moving ships is also supported with the help of special patterns.

Images courtesy of DJI