Standing desks are gradually becoming ubiquitous in workplaces and homes. It’s already common knowledge that prolonged sitting is unhealthy, which is why we need to stand up and stretch every now and then. Although not as popular, we’ve seen an upswing in under-desk treadmills, which many claim also boosts productivity. Should you want to give it a try, the A1 Pro seems like a good bet.

This discrete exercise machine is just one of the many models by WalkingPad. While high-intensity workouts like running help you build stamina and shed pounds, an office environment or workstation at home is not exactly the ideal place to do so. Instead, walking at a relaxed pace is just as beneficial. It’s also possible to complete tasks while you’re at it.

There are two versions of the A1 Pro. One supports a maximum load of 220 lbs., while the other can accommodate people up to 300 lbs. We like the sleek and slim design, which only comes in Quiet Black. In addition to its discrete profile, the dampening system and brushless motor are virtually silent during operation.

WalkingPad likewise incorporates a folding mechanism to reduce its physical footprint from 56.5″ x 21.5″ x 5″ to 32.5″ x 21.5″ x 5″ for easy storage after use. Meanwhile, the walking area is a generous 47″ x 16.5″ to safely accommodate most types of gaits. Despite its svelte form factor, the frame is fabricated out of aluminum for stability and durability.

To minimize impact with every step, the A1 Pro’s walking pad belt rests on multiple layers. These include a low-friction layer, an EVA comfort layer, and a shock-reducing fiberboard layer. Information can be viewed via the LED display, while a wireless remote controller lets you toggle speed and other settings.

