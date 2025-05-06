No matter the adventure, the occasion, or the location, Jack Archer’s Jetsetter Tech Short keeps you comfortable and ready to tackle whatever the day brings. From the pool to the bar, this stylish pair feels and looks right at home with its sleek silhouette and performance-packed fabric.

This is the ultimate everyday and anywhere performance wear, whether for a weekend getaway or summer fun at the beach. It’s Japan-sourced premium Rebound fabric offers a soft and stretchy feel, so you can move around easily and comfortably. It also retains its shape, so it never warps or bags out the longer you use it.

Likewise, the fabric molds to the shape of your body so it looks good and stylish on you. Its curved waist construction molds and lifts your butt, so you can expect heads to turn when you strutt about. Yet, the Jetsetter Tech Short doesn’t feel constricting because of its four-way mechanical weave that stretches but not excessively. It also has a diamond-shaped gusset for additional breathing room.

In any adventure, it’s important to stay dry and comfortable. The fabric in this pair is fast drying to prevent bacteria buildup. It is also naturally resistant to dirt, water, or any liquid stains, including coffee and wine. Moreover, it stays wrinkle-free and smooth for days and even after several washes, so you never have to worry about packing an extra pair of shorts on your travels. It even feels comfortable straight out of the box, so it doesn’t need breaking in. Yet, it doesn’t pill and retains a smooth luster for life, so you can be sure it’s for the long haul.

