In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the classic American sit-com “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” you can now stay at the mansion set, for a price, that is.

The white mansion turned up on Airbnb to give fans of the show a taste of what it is like to live in the iconic LA crib in Beverly Hills. For $30 a night, you get the chance to shoot some hoops in the bedroom with a pair of Air Jordans, do some mixes in the music room like DJ Jazzy Jeff. You can try on some of Will Smith’s clothes back on the set or enjoy some sunshine by the poolside.

“It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!” reads the ad.

Sadly, only residents of Los Angeles County can book a stay. A guest with an additional person can choose among the available dates. The bookings start from Sept.29. They can only access one specific wing where Will Smith’s character stayed.

The best part is, guests get the chance to meet the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” himself Will Smith. He will serve as host and welcome guests to Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters.

Images courtesy of Airbnb