Fans of the music icon Prince can now experience a piece of his legendary career with an overnight stay at his “Purple Rain” house located at 3420 Snelling Avenue in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis. He bought the home in 2015 and it is now a living museum. In the movie, Prince starred as The Kid, a musician and band leader who leads a rocky life.

Prince’s The Revolution bandmates Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman are renting the white two-story home in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary. But it is limited to 25 overnight stays only from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14. Guests sleep in The Kid’s bedroom decorated like in the movie.

The newly restored “Purple Rain” house is a tribute not just to the film itself but to “the moment in time that launched Prince into the stratosphere.” It packs epic memorabilia that gives a rare perspective into the artist’s creative process during his “Purple Rain” era. For $7 a night, fans can “go crazy” over the “ungodly amounts of ’80s nostalgia” packed in the home, which include Prince’s personal tape collection and the actual outfits he wore in the movie.

There’s also a curated scent bar featuring some of Prince’s favorite perfumes. Moreover, there’s an ’80s stereo preloaded with songs that inspired The Kid, a spa, and a music lounge equipped with various musical instruments.

The best part, the “Purple Rain” house has a secret room filled with treasures accessible only by a secret door. The hosts teased, “Activate a secret door (no, we’re not telling u how) to a room filled with treasures. Especially the faux vinyl album cover that contains seven clues, which, if u answer correctly, will lead to a world of never-ending happiness.”

Images courtesy of Wendy and Lisa/Airbnb