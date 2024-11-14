Typically, the world views architects as professionals with a keen eye for design and vast knowledge of construction practices. Furthermore, some deserve praise for their innovative thought process, which led to unique creations like the Théatre in Beijing. The Chinese capital is home to many remarkable architectural works and this tea shop is a welcome addition.

Should you wish to scope out the establishment personally, it’s in the city’s central business district. Visitors can drop by to experience traditional tea culture while basking in a serene atmosphere. Kooo Architects shares fascinating details about this recent build and what they intend to convey.

“Through an integrated experience of the space and tea products, this project aims to become a ‘mountain getaway’ where people can escape the busy city and find inner peace,” notes the studio. A defining feature of the Théatre is the use of custom bricks throughout the interior.

Interestingly, these are a mix of spent tea leaves and earth, which are then compressed. These become the prominent aesthetic and textural motifs of Théatre alongside wood. The floors appear to be just regular tiles but are color-matched with everything else. So far, the tonal presentation is minimalist with a serene vibe.

The Japanese firm behind the Théatre’s bespoke theme sources the material from Onearthstudio. So far, the method is not carbon-intensive and is a sustainable alternative to standard options. These tea-earth bricks are likewise available in a range of natural hues. Shades of red and yellow are used so as not to clash with the timber elements/

Images courtesy of Keishin Horikoshi/Kooo Architects